Davenport schools will provide free meals to all students

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Davenport, IA (Dispatch Argus) — All students in the Davenport Community School District will be eligible for free daily breakfast and lunch beginning Monday.

The distribution will depend on the instruction model adopted by the students’ families.

— Fully online classes: Families who have registered for meal service can pick them up on Tuesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Davenport Learning Center, 1008 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. They will get meals for the week.

All-online families who have not yet registered can sign up for meals here.

The deadline for meal requests is Monday at 5 p.m. to get the meal package on Tuesday. Forms must be filled out for each student that is getting meals.

— Mixed online/in-person classes: The students will get meals when at school, and meals will also be sent home with them on their last day of in-person classes each week.

Families whose students are in the hybrid model can contact the school their student attends to sign up for meal service.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.