Paul Hernandez, aka the ‘Powder Puff Bandit,’ now suspected in 5 new bank robberies

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Denver, CO (KCNC) — A man and a woman are wanted in connection with several different bank robberies in the Denver metro area over the past three weeks and authorities say the man, Paul Hernandez, is well known to law enforcement. He is a federal ex-convict who served time for bank robberies where he was known as the Bleach Blonde Bandit. More recently, he was arrested and is facing charges for robbing banks under the “Powder Puff Bandit” moniker. The woman’s name is Mary Bannigan.

The two people are suspected in the five Denver bank robberies.

Hernandez, 33, showed a gun during one of the robberies, according to authorities. He was wearing a face mask inside the banks in the surveillance images authorities released on Wednesday. So was Bannigan, 27, in one of the surveillance photos that was released.

Authorities sent out a Crime Stoppers alert in hopes that the public can help them find both suspects.

“We are desperate to get the community’s help to bring this guy in,” District Attorney George Brauchler said.

Hernandez has extensive, identifiable tattoos on his face and his shaved head. He is Hispanic and is approximately 5-foot-7. Bannigan is also Hispanic and was described as being 5-foot-2 with long dark hair she sometimes colors blond. She wears glasses.

Anyone who has information that might help investigators in this investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. People who provide tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of as much as $10,000.

The “Bleach Blonde Bandit (Hernandez) was convicted of a few bank robberies in the Denver metro area in 2016 and 2017 and served time. Then in February of 2020 Hernandez was arrested in an Arapahoe County case where he was suspected of being the “Powder Buff Bandit.” He got that nickname because he allegedly covered his tattoos with makeup during three different January 2020 bank robberies. In June he was released from custody on bond in the case and he didn’t show up for a court hearing a week ago.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.