Russia’s Navalny fell ill after drinking from poisoned water bottle in his hotel room, aides say

Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny fell critically ill after drinking from a poisoned bottle of water in his hotel room in Siberia, his team has claimed, in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday.

The Kremlin critic’s aides said they called a lawyer as soon as Navalny fell ill, went to the hotel room in the city of Tomsk and “began recording, describing, and packing everything they found there. In particular the bottles of hotel water.”

After initially being taken to a Siberian hospital, Navalny was evacuated to Germany for treatment, where he remains.

“Two weeks later, it was on the bottle from Tomsk that the German laboratory found traces of Novichok,” the aides said. “And then three more laboratories that took tests from Alexey confirmed that Navalny was poisoned by it [Novichok].”

This is a developing story, more to follow…