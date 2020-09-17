New York City mayor delays in-person learning for most students

National-World

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday delayed in-person public school openings for most students for over a week amid ongoing safety concerns related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

De Blasio said in-person learning at K-5 and K-8 schools is delayed until September 29, and in-person learning at middle and high schools is delayed until October 1. Still, he said 3-K, Pre-K, and District 75 schools, which serve special education kids, will open for in-person learning on Monday as planned. Remote classes will also begin on Monday, officials said.

The decision was made in coordination with teacher union leaders and came after union and city leaders worked in a “respectful spirit” to address their concerns, de Blasio said.

The mayor said the city and union officials feel satisfied for the most part on personal protective equipment, cleaning and ventilation situations. But the big issue was staff.

“The thing we all came together on and said really had to be nailed was the staffing,” he said.

As such, the city will add 2,500 more educators to the system, de Blasio said, on top of the already 2,000 added to the system recently. These individuals come from the Department of Education substitute teacher pool, current DOE staff, and the CUNY system, he said.

The New York City school system, the largest in the country, had been scheduled to open for in-person instruction on Monday, but the decision to do so has faced skepticism and criticism from teachers, students and parents alike. The Los Angeles Unified School District and the Chicago Public Schools, the nation’s seconnd- and third-largest school systems, both plan to open remotely.

After its explosive outbreak in the spring, New York has had relatively few cases of Covid-19 over the past few months since instituting strict restrictions on almost all indoor gatherings and face-masks requirements.

Officials dedicated to in-person reopenings

De Blasio said that opening for in-person classes is a complex issue, but he emphasized that remote learning would exacerbate inequalities between families with privilege and those without.

He said decisions were made under the overarching umbrella of “a belief in the power of public education.” He maintained live and in-person education is “where all of our future possibilities spring from because that’s where children are truly reached and moved.”

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said the staffing additions and the delays will help ensure a strong opening plan.

“We’re giving schools more staff, more time and more support, and this helps us to have the strongest possible start to the most unconventional school year any of us have ever experienced,” Carranza said.

Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, thanked the Mayor and Chancellor for “tough,” “constructive” and “forthright” conversations leading up to the announcement.

“This is an unprecedented challenge, most people would run away and find a way out to not deal with taking on such a responsibility, so I thank the Mayor and the Chancellor for really being partners, partners in trying to make this work, but partners … who are not afraid to say we need to step back, we need to figure out a couple things,” Mulgrew said.

He said while the challenge is difficult to protect staff and students “we’re doing it in a way where we have each other’s backs.”

Mark Cannizzaro, president of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators (CSA), said they would much rather not be announcing a delay, but they did so out of safety.

“Opening Monday to everyone would not have been safe for our students,” he said.