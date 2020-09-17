Brad Paisley and his wife donate 1 million meals to combat hunger nationwide

National-World

Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are building on their efforts to fight hunger in America.

September is Hunger Action Month and the couple announced that they are donating 1 million meals to help families struggling with hunger and food insecurity.

Dubbed the “Million Meal Donation Tour,” the initiative is a partnership between the food brand Tiller & Hatch and Feeding America. The Paisleys are partners in Tiller & Hatch.

Tiller & Hatch trucks will travel for two weeks to 15 cities donating food to local food banks. The tour kicked off in Detroit last week.

“We’re on a mission to help those struggling with hunger and food insecurity,” said Paisley in an Instagram video on Monday. “And, due to the pandemic, it’s a real crisis.”

This is not the couple’s first attempt to help struggling families combat hunger.

The Paisleys partnered with Belmont University to open a free grocery store called The Store in Nashville. The Store provides free food to people in need and is located next to the University’s ministry center– an area convenient to public transportation.

“Many people who never thought they’d need food assistance are now seeking it,” said Williams-Paisley who joined her husband on Instagram.

According to Feeding America, more than 54 million people may experience food insecurity this year, including 18 million children.

“That’s 1 in 4 children” said Williams-Paisley. “It’s heartbreaking.”