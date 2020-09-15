Two-vehicle crash involving troopers, unborn baby passed away

National-World

Flint Township, MI (WNEM) — State police are investigating a crash that involved a trooper patrol cruiser and another vehicle and ended with an unborn baby passing away.

It happened on Linden Road, near Lennon Road in Flint Township.

According to the investigation, two troopers were southbound on Linden Road in one patrol vehicle when they saw a vehicle north on Linden Road commit a traffic violation.

The troopers turned around to stop the vehicle when they went into the path of another southbound vehicle, MSP reports.

This resulted in the southbound vehicle, a 2018 Chevy Malibu, striking the patrol vehicle in the driver’s side door.

Three people were inside the Malibu, including the 28-year-old female driver, a 38-year-old woman from Flint who was pregnant with twins, and an 18-year-old female from Mt. Morris.

The driver from Mt. Morris was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. The pregnant woman from Flint was taken to the hospital for treatment as well. The mother’s condition is unclear at this point, but MSP said one twin passed away. The condition of the other twin is unclear.

Police said the 18-year-old did not need medical treatment.

The MSP trooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was released shortly after, police said. The passenger in the cruiser was not injured.

According to the police department’s policy, the trooper driving the patrol vehicle was placed on paid suspension, pending a review of the crash.

When the investigation is done, it will be sent to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.

