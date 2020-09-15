Officer fired weapon at driver who sped at him during traffic stop

National-World

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened in Naugatuck Monday night.

Police said it happened following a traffic stop in the borough around 8 p.m., on the Route 8 north on-ramp near Maple Street.

According to Naugatuck police, a Waterbury man identified as 24-year-old Roznovsky Machado was operating an orange Dodge Charger Monday night when an officer attempted to pull him over.

During that time, Machado allegedly drove his vehicle at the officer.

That’s when the officer fired his weapon at the vehicle, which took off at a high rate of speed.

The Charger was bearing Ohio license plates that displayed: HQJ2680. Police found the vehicle, but still have yet to locate Machado.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

It is unclear at this time if Machado suffered any injuries.

Naugatuck police said the officer observed criminal activity, which was the reason for the traffic stop, but they did not release specific details.

Police said anyone with information should contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221.

