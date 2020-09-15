Increase in hospitalizations as hazardous air quality alert extended in Portland area

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The hazardous air quality in and around Portland isn’t going away, as an air quality alert has now been extended through at least Thursday.

Doctors in the area say the air quality is a serious issue with negative impacts that should be taken seriously by everyone in the region, regardless of health status.

They say anyone who is exposed to the smoky air can start seeing their health deteriorate with coughing, sneezing, runny noses, and irritated eyes and lungs.

According to doctors, the actual smoke particles are so tiny that they can get through out bodies first line of defense, like nostril hairs. That means those particles get deep down into your lungs, where serious health issues can occur.

The only masks that truly help are N95s which are being used up by healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

