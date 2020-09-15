Dirt bike rider may be paralyzed after performing wheelies, colliding with car

National-World

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — A dirt bike rider was hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash in New Haven.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash happened on Canal Street near Foote Street in the Dixwell neighborhood just before midnight on Monday.

The 27-year-old man was operating the dirt bike without a headlight. Investigators believe he had been popping wheelies in the southbound lane of Canal when the driver of a Hyundai sedan made a left turn onto Foote and collided with the biker.

New Haven firefighters and officers, along with Yale police, responded to the scene.

An ambulance transported the dirt bike operator to the hospital. Police said the man suffered head trauma and was unable to move his arms and legs. They suspect paralysis but the full extent is unknown.

The motorist, a 32-year-old New Haven woman, parked her vehicle with a heavily damaged windshield at Gregory and Canal streets and reported the crash at the nearby Yale police headquarters. She complained of a head injury and glass in her eyes. An ambulance transported the woman to the hospital where she was treated and released.

As part of the investigation and for additional inspection, officers impounded the Honda CR85r dirt bike and the Hyundai Azera.

The crash remains under investigation.

Witnesses who have yet to speak to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

