It’s been six months since Breonna Taylor died and activists aren’t letting the world forget

National-World

Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, home exactly six months ago Sunday.

Since then, no charges have been brought against any of the three officers involved in the March 13 shooting. Two of the officers remain on the force. A third officer was fired and is appealing to get his job back.

A grand jury was empaneled Wednesday to investigate the shooting and eventually decide the fate of the three officers. The grand jury is meeting at an alternate location because of safety concerns due to ongoing protests in Jefferson Square Park, which has been informally renamed as “Breonna Taylor Park.”

Taylor’s family, activists and celebrities aren’t letting the world forget Taylor’s name, though. Her death contributed to the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement with Taylor and other Black victims of police violence, like George Floyd, becoming the faces of the movement.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is leading the investigation into Taylor’s death, tweeted that “conflicting rumors and reports” circulating on a daily basis about the investigation don’t do anything to “advance justice.”

“When the investigation concludes and a decision is made, we will provide an update about an announcement,” Cameron wrote. “The news will come from our office and not unnamed sources. Until that time, the investigation remains ongoing.”

Tamika L. Palmer, Taylor’s mother, called out Cameron on Instagram Thursday asking what his mother would think if he was the one gunned down by police.

“If you ask her, she will say without hesitation that she would stop at nothing to protect you,” Palmer’s post read. “She would be willing to give her life to save yours. If you were gunned down in your own home, wouldn’t she demand the killers be brought to justice? … Do you have the power and courage to call my child yours, the power to see that my cry and my community’s cry is heard, and the power as part of a village who raises our children to do right by one of our daughters?!”

Activists, athletes and celebrities honor Taylor

Until Freedom, a New York City-based social justice organization, live streamed 26-hours of prayer for Taylor Sunday.

“We are at our highest point when we are connected to spiritual guidance,” Tamika Mallory, one of the organization’s co-founders, told CNN. “Some people aren’t protestors but they’re in touch with their spirituality, so we’re trying to provide an opportunity to get every person to participate in the fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.”

As the NFL season got fully underway Sunday, many players and coaches wore clothing depicting Taylor’s name or picture.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton wore a “Breonna Taylor” facemask, the team tweeted.

Los Angeles Rams players wore “Black Lives Matter” shirts with pictures of different victims of police violence including Taylor, George Floyd and Tamir Rice, the team tweeted.

British race driver Lewis Hamilton wore a T-shirt that read “ARREST THE COPS WHO KILLED BREONNA TAYLOR” written on the front and “SAY HER NAME” above a photo of Taylor on the back. He wore the shirt before the Tuscan Grand Prix race in Mugello, Italy, Sunday and during the podium ceremony.

Singer Mariah Carey also wore a similar T-shirt and posted the photos to her Twitter and Instagram.

“Medical workers like her save lives every day – but police violence claims Black lives at nearly the same pace,” Carey’s caption read. “Her killing hurts especially bad right now. Now, more than ever we have to stay connected and vigilant.”