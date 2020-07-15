Woman Says Son With Autism Was Denied Entry Into Hersheypark Because Unable To Wear Mask

National-World

HERSHEY, PA (KYW) — A mother is upset after her son who has autism was denied entry into Hersheypark. She says her son is unable to wear a face covering.

“He has severe asthma so he can’t cover his face, and as you can see he is autistic so he won’t wear anything on his head,” the mother said.

To keep guests and workers safe during the pandemic, Hersheypark is requiring everyone to wear face coverings. Face shields can be used if a guest can’t wear a mask due to health reasons.

One expert says it should be on a case-by-case basis.

“I think it’s a person at a time, and I know most businesses can’t afford to take one person at a time but with a person with a disability that’s how you have to take it,” Mark Davis with PA Services and Advocacy for Autism and Intellectual Disabilities said.

Hersheypark is standing by its policy, saying it is for the safety of everyone at the park.

