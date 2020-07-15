Warrant issued in Atlanta shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

National-World

A warrant has been issued in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl over Fourth of July weekend, the Atlanta Police Department said.

The warrant issued Tuesday charges Julian Conley, 19, with aggravated assault and felony murder, according to department spokesman Anthony W. Grant.

Detectives are working to bring Conley into custody, Grant added.

Secoriea Turner was shot and killed July 4 while sitting in a car with her mother and an unidentified male while they attempted to turn around in a parking lot that had an illegal barricade.

Conley’s attorney Jackie Patterson told CNN that Conley will go to police headquarters at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Conley denies he was involved in the shooting, but does admit that he was present at the scene carrying a weapon, Patterson said.

“He was out there peacefully protesting,” Patterson said. “He doesn’t know the people who did the shooting. He just witnessed it.”

According to his attorney, Conley alleges there were “between three and four people” who fired on the car. Police have said the shooters were two men.

“It was so much chaos,” Patterson said of how his client describes the shooting scene.