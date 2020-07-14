Two families raise funds for and create care packages for homeless

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Springdale, AK (KFSM) — Two Springdale families teamed up to help local homeless citizens after reaching out to the community for help.

Sterling, Kait, Meadow and Blaze, with the help of their mothers, put together goody bags with food and hygiene products along with other items.

Springdale City Council member, Amelia Williams, and homeless advocate, Tony Debrum, will distribute the care packages throughout the city to those in need.

14-year-old Kait also raises extra money for this cause by selling cookies she bakes.

She says she started her baking business, Kait’s Cookies and More, in 2016 when she was just 10-years-old, and that everything she makes is from scratch.

Some of the money Kait earns goes into a savings account for her future bakery, and she uses the rest to help people in her community.

She shared this on the Kait’s Cookies and More Facebook page, “Look at all the bags my friends were able to put together for the homeless in Springdale! This was all their idea, and I’m so glad I was able to help!”

Live Springdale shared this story of community togetherness and generosity on Facebook and added, “Tonight, we will also be introducing an initiative called Neighbors Helping Neighbors which will have the power and messaging of Live Springdale, and we will create a group for those wishing to participate so they may communicate and organize efforts.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.