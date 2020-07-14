Terrifying robbery caught on camera; Kansas City police seek attackers

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A terrifying robbery was caught on camera and now police are sharing the video, hoping you can help find the suspects.

In a Ring camera video from June 25, a man is seen petting a dog on the front porch of a home near 31st Street and Highland Avenue. That’s when two men sneak up from behind a vehicle and unleash a vicious attack.

The two gang up, punching and kicking the man before he’s able to stand up, and one of the suspects shoots him.

You’re urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with any information

