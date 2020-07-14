Sharnesha Street, Woman Seen On Video Striking BPD Officer, Pleads Guilty To Assault, Given ProbationSharnesha Street, Woman Seen On Video Striking BPD Officer, Pleads Guilty To Assault, Given Probation

National-World

Baltimore, MD ( WJZ) — The 43-year-old woman who was seen on video striking a Baltimore police officer before another police officer knocked her to the ground has been given probation, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Sharnesha Street, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in the May 29 incident. Viral video showed Street hitting Sgt. Greig Higley twice following a traffic stop in downtown Baltimore. At that point, another officer, Ofc. Terry Love, hit her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The city’s state’s attorney’s office said Street will spend two years on probation through the city’s mental health court.

