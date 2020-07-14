Police seize $50,000 in cash, 3,800 baggies of heroin and 2 bags of marijuana at Fairview Township hotel

National-World

York County, PA ( WPMT) — YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fairview Township Police seized more than $50,000 in cash, 3,800 baggies of suspected heroin, and two bags of marijuana from the vehicle and hotel room of a Philadelphia man during an investigation Monday morning.

Brian Pena-Villanueva, 36, is currently in York County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail after his arraignment, police say.

He was arrested around 4:15 a.m. after police observed him driving along the 100 block of Limekiln Road, police say. Pena-Villanueva was known to be driving under a suspended license, according to police.

Police say the officer temporarily lost sight of Pena-Villanueva’s vehicle, but later located it in a hotel parking lot and discovered he had fled the scene.

While looking through the vehicle’s windows, police say, the officer observed several items of drug paraphernalia inside.

Police obtained search warrants for Pena-Villanueva’s vehicle and his room at the hotel and discovered the cash and drugs at both locations.

Pena-Villanueva was arrested and transported to the York County Booking Center for arrest processing and arraignment

