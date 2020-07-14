Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to federal sex trafficking charges and is denied bail

National-World

Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded not guilty at a bail hearing Tuesday on charges that she helped recruit, groom and ultimately abuse minors as young as 14.

US District Judge Alison Nathan ordered Maxwell jailed pending trial, denying her bail.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested on July 2 by FBI agents in New Hampshire after an indictment was unsealed in Manhattan federal court laying out her role in the yearslong criminal enterprise.

Maxwell made her first appearance in a New York court during a videoconference arraignment. Nathan set a trial date of July 12, 2021.

She is charged with enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury, according to the federal indictment unsealed on the day of her arrest.

Regarding potential bail conditions, the judge said: “The court finds by a preponderance of the evidence that no combination could reasonably assure her presence in court.”

She added, “The risks are simply too great.”

Correction: A previous version of this story gave the wrong date for Maxwell’s arrest. She was arrested July 2.