Attorneys to lead community canvassing effort seeking answers in the killing of 8-year-old girl

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Attorneys for the parents of 8-year-old murder victim Secoriea Turner came together in a press conference Monday to announce they will be taking to the streets with flyers asking for the person who killed the little girl to come forward.

“How can you live knowing that you took a child,” said Secoriea’s father Secoriey Williams. “Your conscious should turn you in,” he added.

“I had to watch my baby take her last breath in front of me. Please help me. Please,” Secoriea’s mother, Charmaine Walker pleaded.

Attorney Mawuli Davis represents Secoriea’s parents and called the press conference after police released images of a new person of interest.

Davis’s firm, in partnership with The Cochran Firm, and other community partners helped raise more than $30,000 to add to the reward money for an arrest and conviction. Secoriea’s family raised $5,000 of their own money to contribute to the $20,000 reward being offered by Atlanta Crimestoppers.

“In our community, we need your help,” said Shean Williams, a partner with The Cochran Firm. “We are asking for your help. We are going to use our own investigators, our own resources and staff, but we need the community to help and assist us in getting information that will lead to a conviction,” Williams added.

Atlanta Police released images of a new person of interest in the investigation— a man who was wearing a red shirt at the scene.

Police say an armed man wearing a white shirt and carrying a rifle was their initial person of interest. He has been identified and they don’t believe he pulled the trigger; though Atlanta Police say his involvement in the shooting is still under investigation.

“You can’t march around and say you’re running it and then when it goes horribly wrong you run into hiding,” said radio host and community activist Derrick Boazman. “There’s no safe refuge for the people who are responsible for this, nor to the cowards who know who is responsible and won’t come forward,” Boazman added.

On Tuesday morning, community leaders plan to distribute hundreds of flyers door-to-door in communities across southwest Atlanta, seeking tips, names, and leads in the case.

“We are going to take Secoriea door to door in every neighborhood in that area, and tell us help us find the killer of this baby,” Boazman said, adding that he is not concerned that safety will be any issue.

The attorneys also offered to protect any witnesses who wish to come forward with information. They’ve organized a group of volunteer attorneys and law students who will operate an anonymous tip line for people who want to offer information without speaking to police. The number is 1-866-969-2004.

Gerald Griggs, Vice President of the Atlanta NAACP branch is blaming the mayor for not shutting down the illegal road block of armed men sooner.

“We want an end to the police brutality on your watch, Keisha,” Griggs said at a Saturday rally. “We want an end to the gun violence on your watch, Keisha. But if you can’t do it you need to pack up your office because this is real.”

Atlanta NAACP branch President Richard Rose on Monday issued a statement clarifying that the organization is not calling for Mayor Bottoms to step down.

The statement said in part, “We will not always agree with anyone and no leadership is perfect, but we do not call on Mayor Bottoms to resign, but to continue to do her best on behalf of all Atlanta.”

Attorneys alluded that they will be looking into all levels that allowed Secoriea’s killing to happen.

“We are not only investigating as it relates to the individuals that shot and killed Secoriea Turner, but we are at some point going to lead an investigation of any persons or entities that also are legally responsible or could have prevented this from happening,” Willams said.

Community members, volunteers, activists and attorneys will meet at 11 a.m. at the Dunbar community center at 477 Windsor Street in Mechanicsville to begin canvassing.

A public viewing will be held for Turner on Tuesday at the Murray Brother’s Funeral Home. There will be a private funeral on Wednesday.

