14 TSA agents at BNA have tested positive for COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A total of 14 Transportation Security Administration agents at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are two new cases of COVID-19 since last week.

TSA officials say one of those employees last worked as recently as July 8.

According to the TSA website, 1,104 federal employees have tested positive for COVID-19. While six employees have died from the virus, 676 employees have recovered from COVID-19.

To learn more, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.