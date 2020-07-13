Police: Woman arrested, accused of killing 61-year-old mother in Portland

National-World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of her mother, according to Portland police.

Police said Angelina Maria Volobuev has been charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation began on Friday, just after 9 a.m., when officers responded to a welfare check in the 16300 block of Southeast Foster Road on the report of an injured person.

Police said the injured person, later identified as 61-year-old Nadezhda Volobuev, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiners Office determined Nadezhda’s cause of death to be a stabbing and ruled the case a homicide.

According to police, Nadezhda is Angelina’s mother.

The Multnomah County Jail said Angelina is set for arraignment Monday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.

