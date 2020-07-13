‘Oregonians for Peace’ rally calls for end of rioting so healing can begin

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Portland, OR (KPTV) — A group gathered in downtown Portland calling to end the riots so healing and progress can begin.

The event Oregonians for Peace was held in Waterfront Park on Saturday.

Organizers say their message is not in opposition to any group it’s simply to show that many people stand against racism, abuse of power and violence including against police officers.

“I see people from all different sides of the political spectrum, I recognize some people, and they’ve all agreed just to come down here for a day and say can we just stop yelling at each other? Can we start rooting for each other inside of yelling at each other,” Eric Post of Oregonian for Peace said. “There is no movement more powerful than to recognize they can create peace in another human being.”

While organizers say they want officials to step in and end the riots they don’t want to return to the status quo either.

Instead they’re calling for unity so the community can work toward racial equality together.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.