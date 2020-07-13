Florida woman charged in stabbing of her husband

National-World

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL (WALA) — A Florosa woman is being held at the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview, charged with stabbing her husband multiple times following an argument at their home early Sunday morning, according to authorities

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year old Kereng Naburn was arrested on one count of domestic violence related aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The OCSO says it received numerous 911 calls from the Naburn home around 1:38 a.m. On some calls a woman could be heard screaming and on another a man at the address was saying he had been stabbed, according to a news release.

The release states that deputies found the victim, 33-year old Franklin Naburn, at the couple’s house with stab wounds to his head, face, arm, and back. He claimed he had been out for a walk when three unknown men attacked him.

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood but found no evidence he had been stabbed outside the home, according to the OCSO. Investigators say blood was located throughout the house, including on the suspect, who also was found with a kitchen knife nearby.

The OCSI sas a neighbor reported hearing an argument at the house before deputies arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

