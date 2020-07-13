Armed man shoots, kills suspected carjacker near downtown St. Louis

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Downtown St. Louis, MO ( KMOV) — A man was shot and killed Sunday night by a 22-year-old he was trying to carjack near downtown St. Louis.

Police said the suspect tried to carjack a 22-year-old man, who was armed, at gunpoint in the 800 block of Cole near the Dome at America’s Center just before 10 p.m.

The two exchanged shots and the robber was struck in the shootout. He died at the scene. The 22-year-old was shot in the shoulder, police said.

Limited details have been released as homicide detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.