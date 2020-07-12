Congressional candidate Brooke Siskin arrested in Gwinnett on contempt charge for failing to surrender guns

National-World

Gwinnett County, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — A candidate for Rep. Doug Collins’ seat in Congress who, at one time, planned to run for the open Gwinnett County commission chairman seat this year, has been arrested and is sitting in the Gwinnett County jail for not surrendering guns and ammunition she’d previously been ordered to turn in.

Brooke Siskin was booked into the jail Thursday on a contempt of court charge for allegedly not surrendering guns she owned. Siskin had been ordered to surrender the weapons and ammunition after a 12-Month Family Violence Protective Order was issued in March. News reports have indicated the protective order was related to her divorce from her ex-husband.

Siskin was ordered by Judge Deborah Fluker to spend the weekend in the jail and will have to appear at a hearing at the Gwinnett County Detention Center Monday morning.

“As a sanction for respondent’s continued willful contempt of court for failing to surrender all firearms and ammunition as previously ordered, respondent shall purge herself of contempt by serving (four) days in custody at the Gwinnett County Detention Center,” the order states. “Additionally, respondent shall file an affidavit related to her ownership and/or possession of a Glock .22 handgun and ammunition referenced in the 12-month order.

“The court made a finding in the 12-month order that respondent owned or possessed a Glock .22 handgun and ammunition. Consequently, respondent is required to file an affidavit attesting to her possession and ownership of such a weapon and ammunition to purge herself of willful contempt in this case.”

Siskin is one of two candidates in the Democratic Party runoff for the 9th Congressional District seat, which is in northeast Georgia and stretches down to Hall County. The congressional district does not include any part of Gwinnett County. Jail records, however, list Siskin as having a Norcross address although the order for her arrest states she has a residence in Gainesville.

Prior to entering this year’s congressional race, Siskin had been planning to run for Gwinnett County commission chairman this year, campaigning on the angle that she was the only woman in the Democratic field — until Nicole Love Hendrickson entered the race earlier this year, that is.

According to the order for Siskin’s arrest, she testified at a hearing on June 9 that she had .380 ammunition at her home in Gainesville. The order also states Siskin had a Smith and Wesson .380 handgun and ammunition in the glovebox of her car when she was arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct at a BB&T bank branch in Lawrenceville on March 6.

The 12-Month Family Violence Protective Order was issued three days earlier, on March 3.

Siskin will have 24 hours after she is released from the jail to surrender the .380 ammunition at her home, as well as any other guns and ammunition she has. The order states the handgun and ammunition that was in her car when she was arrested at the BB&T bank location was taken into the custody of the Gwinnett County Police Department at that time.

