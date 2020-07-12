5 people were shot during a dispute at a Michigan apartment complex

National-World

An altercation at a Michigan apartment complex ended with five people shot Sunday morning, Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired outside the complex in the 4900 block of Dunckle Road around 3 a.m., police said.

The shooting victims included three women, ages 19, 21, 26, and two men, ages 23 and 30. The three women were found at the scene, and the two men were found away from the scene, police said.

All five shooting victims are being treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the police chief said.

The police department said there is no suspect information to report, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

“This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated in our community, and we will use all available assets, including our local, state and federal partnerships, to hold those responsible accountable,” Green said.