Simple, but powerful request for prayers in Baldwin County priests healing as he fights COVID-19

FOLEY, AL (WALA) — Father Paul Zoghby, a priest at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish is in desperate need of prayers as he fights COVID-19 in serious condition at the hospital.

His church has called for 24 hours of prayer from 9:00 Friday morning to 9:00 Saturday morning, with the Most Blessed sacrament exposed on the altar.

All are invited to sit or kneel in the church and pray for his healing and healing of those fighting COVID-19 alongside him.

“You know, he’s a young, energetic person, a very holy man and you know it’s horrible to see anybody come down with this disease and we miss him a lot and we’re all praying for him,” said Elizabeth Cypher.

It’s a simple, but powerful request from those who know and love Father Zoghby, and the best thing they know to do.

“It’s very special to us because father Zoghby is pretty sick and we’re all worried and scared. And so the only thing we know to do is pray,” said Barbara Cutsinger.

24 hours of adoration devoted to father Zoghby who has grown very weak fighting the virus and is now relying on oxygen.

“If anybody can get through all this it’s gonna be him and he’s got a whole church that loves him and a whole community that cares about him,” said Todd Cason, a friend of Father Zoghby’s.

Mass will be celebrated at the church on Sunday.

Parishioners are asked to offer mass and holy communion to Father Zoghby and others in need of strength when they hold their service.

