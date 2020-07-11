Childcare becomes essential as more parents head back to work

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ROGERS, AR (KFSM) — During the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the babysitting business is booming. Childcare providers need more nannies than ever before.

With kids spending more time at home, and my parents heading back to work or continuing to work from home, there’s been a surge in business for childcare providers.

“Childcare providers are essential in the community for families to go back to work,” Michelle Wynn, co-director of Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas, said.

Child Care Aware Northwest Arkansas is an organization that helps families find childcare providers. They are putting a focus on training providers during the pandemic because families are demanding them.

“We’ve ramped up our training hours for childcare providers through zoom, so definitely still meeting their needs,” Wynn said.

Leslie Manthel works at the University of Arkansas and has been working from home for the past few months. She says having a nanny at home allows her to get work done.

“It frees up my day. That way, I can actually focus on my work, and not try and do two tasks and wear two hats at once,” Manthel told 5NEWS.

Wynn says Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas is also providing training for parents during this time. The group is also donating cleaning supplies to childcare providers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.