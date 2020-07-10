Past supervisor at Navy Depot indicted for sexual assault of female employee

National-World

MECHANICSBURG, PA (WPMT) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania says an Etters man, formerly a supervisor at the Mechanicsburg Army Depot, has been indicted on charges for abusive sexual contact without consent and assault of a female employee.

Officials say, Jared Bishop Heisey, 30, was indicted on July 1, 2020, after he allegedly engaged in unwanted sexual contact in July, August, and November 2019, of a government employee while she was doing her job.

According to the indictment, around July 2, 2019, Heisey touched a female employee’s thigh without permission while making graphic sexual comments during an employee review.

The indictment also shows that sometime in August of 2019, Heisey pinned the female employee up against a wall by grabbing her neck with his hand while making sexual comments.

In November of 2019, Heisey also grabbed the female employee’s thigh without consent and made sexual comments while she was trapped inside a forklift, according to the indictment.

The case was investigated by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime Keating.

Officials remind that the indictment is at this point only allegations and all persons charged are presumed to be innocent until found guilty in court.

