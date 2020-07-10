Confederate monuments in downtown Asheville removed or covered

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Robert E. Lee Dixie Highway, Colonel John Connally Marker that was once located at the foot of the Vance Monument in downtown Asheville has been removed.

Crews removed the monument on Friday, July 10, 2020, in coordination with the joint agreement between the City of Asheville and Buncombe County to remove Confederate monuments within the county.

Crews are working now to completely cover the Vance Monument, located in Pack Square Park, with a shroud.

That process is expected to be done by the end of the day Friday.

A contractor has been hired to assist the City with this shrouding at a cost of $18,500.

There will be a monthly scaffolding rental cost of $2,400 after the first 28 days.

The markers are on the former site of the county courthouse, a likely location where slaves were sold and traded locally.

City officials say the base of the Robert E. Lee marker will be left intact for any potential future use.

The contractor’s estimated cost for removal is $1,100.

