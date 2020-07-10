48 arrested in massive drug bust in north Georgia

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HALL COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — A joint operation between the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple county law enforcement agencies led to dozens of arrests in a major drug trafficking bust.

The 11-month long investigation ended in the arrest of 48 men and women who were involved in drug trafficking in several North Georgia counties.

In August 2019, the Hall County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation into the drug trafficking organization of Luther Troy Summerfield, age 43, Alejandro Ceja-Solano, age 40, and others.

During the extensive investigation, authorities learned that Summerfield purchased and distributed kilograms of methamphetamine from Ceja-Solano.

According to GBI, police executed approximately 12 search warrants yielding the following:

Approximately 50 kilograms of methamphetamine

Approximately ½ kilogram of heroin

Approximately 20 firearms

Approximately $70,000 in cash

Approximately 6 vehicles

Investigators said the street value associated with all the drugs seized is $705,000.00.

The following individuals were arrested:

Tanya Lynn Allison, age 48-arrested

Katlynn Marie Beaucaire-arrested

Richard Daniel Burkett-arrested

Dulcey Burton, age 51-arrested

Alejandro Ceja-Solano-arrested

Jose Alfredo Miranda Chavez-already in custody

Jessica Marie Clark, age 28-arrested

Noah Coker-in prison

Mark Coker-arrested

Joshua Collins- already in custody

Kevin Cosper-arrested

Robyn Samantha Dost, age 27-arrested

Chelsea Dover, age 30-arrested

Shelbi Eanes, age 25-arrested

Juan Antonio Flores-custody in Gwinnett

Brandi Nicole Freeman-arrested

Jory Gee, age 33-arrested

Roger Dale Gerrin, age 62-arrested

Robert Green- already in custody in Lumpkin

Dexter Grier, age 40-arrested

Nucoma Grindle, age 42-arrested

Dustin Floyd Groves- arrested

Terry Harris, -arrested

Christy Deresia Hedden-arrested

Jerry Lee Helton-arrested

Crystal Marie Herrin-arrested

Brooke Barron Hicks-arrested

Christopher Jackson, age 33-arrested

Kimberly Ann Kennedy-arrested

Richard Jason Maddox-arrested

Marinela Romeiro Marquez-arrested

Pablo Martinez-already in custody

Shayna Millwood-arrested

Allie Murray-arrested

William Harrison Nicely-arrested

Ashley Parker- already in custody

Joshua Ray Phillips- custody already

Kirstie Purvis-arrested

Brianne Ross Rummell-already in custody

Michael Rummel-arrested

Coty Anthony Sanders-arrested

Jeffrey Shane Seabolt—arrested

Erin Sexton-arrested

Jessie Elaine Smith-arrested

Seantal Tiffany Smith-arrested

Luther Troy Summerfield-arrested

Delores Thomas –arrested

Anthony Williams-in custody

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.