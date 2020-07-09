Football high school coach prepares for football with ‘new normal’ amid pandemic

National-World

NC (WGHP) — Southwest Guilford football coach Chuck Doak is speaking for just about everyone involved in high school football right now. “The new normal is kind of weird.”

Yes, instead of having summer workouts on the field in the heat and humidity, Doak and his staff are leading the Cowboys through zoom.

The guys seem to be buying into the plan.

“It was like pushups, burpees, it was like squats, everything. That workout had us gassed, it felt good to feel tired and realize I have to get my endurance back up,” senior linebacker Brandon Hopson said.

There are so many question marks about high school football. Will it be delayed, will the scheduled be reduced, will it be moved to the spring? Right now, nobody knows. But in sports the saying is “Just worry about what you can control,” and right now these Southwest Guilford Cowboys are working hard assuming the season starts on time Friday night, Aug. 21.

“It would mean the world to us as athletes to come back out on the field, hopefully have the band there, people in the stands, just to have that senior year experience people show out in front of crowds in front of everybody one last time, one last chance, one last dance, we hope we get a season, that’s all we can pray for,” Hopson said.

