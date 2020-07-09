Camper fatally shoots bear near after he says it chased his dog, came at him

National-World

NEDERLAND, CO (KDVR) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging caution after multiple reports of bears displaying aggressive or abnormal behavior in the Nederland area.

On Monday morning, a man reported shooting a bear near Nederland while staying in a dispersed camping area. The man told investigators he heard his dog barking, then saw a bear chasing after the dog. He said the bear continued to come at him and he shot it when it was about 10 yards away.

The bear did not survive.

This incident comes as the nearby Lost Lake recreation area is closed due to aggressive bear activity. A camper also reported a bear acting unfazed by human presence and noise near the Rainbow Lakes area Monday night, about 10 miles north of Lost Lake.

Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife says bears ignoring human presence or acting aggressive is a sign they’re conditioned to finding food in the area.

“They may lose their natural fear of humans when they know food is there. They can smell it from miles away. They can come in and get to the point where they have no fear and will get aggressive to get what they want,” said Clay.

Clay recommends making noise in wilderness areas and keeping food in bear-safe containers. If you encounter a bear, he says back away slowly and do not run. Clay also recommends carrying bear spray.

Despite the recent bear encounters, data shows the number of reports in that area is not unusual. Through the first week of July 2019, CPW received 79 bear reports for “area 2,” which covers Boulder County as well as Estes Park. The agency received 55 reports the same week in 2020.

It is illegal to shoot a bear in order to protect a pet. In the case near Nederland, however, CPW said it became a human safety issue as the bear came into close proximity of the man who shot it.

Anyone who encounters a bear should report it to CPW immediately.

