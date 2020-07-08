Website showcases Black-owned businesses

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau announced the launch of a new website promoting Black-owned food businesses in Caddo and Bossier parishes on Tuesday.

The site was developed in partnership with Shreveport-based food and travel blogger Jada Durden, who recently published an extensive list of Black-owned restaurants, food trucks, caterers, event venues, and more.

Visitors to the site can browse a general list of all Black-owned food businesses currently in the database or sort businesses into popular categories like “Sweets & Treats,” “Food Trucks” and “Catering Services.”

Site users may also download trip itineraries that highlight Black-owned businesses.

“I saw a need to be able to identify these Black-owned businesses in order to be able to support them,” Durden said. “So, I reached out to the Tourist Bureau and said ‘let’s get this website going.’ It’s been a collaborative partnership.”

Any owner or manager of a Black-owned food business located in Caddo or Bossier Parish may request that their business be listed on the new website at no charge.

Click here to request a listing and click the graphic that reads “Request a Listing.” When submitting a listing request, business owners should be certain to select “Yes” when asked if their business is Black-owned.

“Our community is home to many outstanding, Black-owned food businesses, many of which are also family-owned small businesses,” said Stacy Brown, president of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. “Especially in light of the many challenges currently facing small business owners, we want to do anything and everything that we can to support them.”

