Police share tips to not be scammed with counterfeit AirPods

DULUTH , GA (WGCL ) — Duluth police are warning the public to be on the lookout prior to buying AirPods from strangers. The Airpods could be a fake, police wrote.

According to a Facebook post, a person purchased an AirPod, and while making the purchase, the buyer realized the AirPod was fake.

The victim called police and, “the suspect was caught on-scene and arrested; a search of the suspect’s vehicle located several more Counterfeit AirPods”, police wrote.

Police warn if the price you are paying for a product being sold by a stranger is significantly less than if it were being bought in a store, this may be a clue that it might be counterfeit.

To better help you from being sold a counterfeit Apple product, you can check the serial number here: checkcoverage.apple.com

