Liquor distributor fined $3 million for 88 violations

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MI (WNEM) — One of Michigan’s liquor distributors has been fined $3 million for 88 violations.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC) Chair Pat Gagliardi announced the fine against NWS Michigan LLC.

NWS Michigan LLC, which does business as Republic National Distributing Co., contributed to liquor supply shortages throughout the state during the 2019 holiday season, Nessel’s office said.

“I appreciate the work of my assistant attorneys general and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission in reaching this significant settlement, which should serve as a strong reminder of accountability in the state’s liquor inventory and delivery system,” Nessel said. “The State will not tolerate vendor mismanagement that results in financial hardship which impacts the livelihood of liquor retailers across Michigan.”

RNDC acknowledged all 88 violations of the Michigan Liquor Control Code that included failure to deliver liquor orders, failure to maintain an adequate physical plant, and failure to provide records requested by the MLCC, Nessel’s office said.

In addition to the fine, RNDC is on probation for one year and is required to submit monthly compliance reports to the MLCC during that time.

“Distributors must abide by the rules or be subject to a fine,” Gagliardi said. “I am deeply appreciative of the assistance from the Attorney General’s office and all of the hard work of the MLCC staff in negotiating this agreement.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.