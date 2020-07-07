Triple-digit homicide rate top of mind as Kansas City police board meets in public session

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Leaders in charge of the Kansas City Police Department will meet in a public session on Tuesday.

This year, these meetings have gained a lot of interest, but because of COVID-19, the Board of Police Commissioners will continue to meet over the phone, and they will have a lot to talk about.

Kansas City has reached 100 homicides, a 40 percent increase from last year, according to the mayor’s office.

Police commissioners will likely discuss the two KCPD officers that were shot within hours of each other last Thursday — both are expected to recover.

This is also the first meeting since Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 600 which cracks down on habitual repeat violent offenders by adding extra punishment for those who continue to find themselves in trouble.

People convicted of murder in Missouri can no longer be sentenced to just probation. This law applies to people that have committed two violent felonies on two different dates. The bill takes effect Aug. 28.

Historically speaking these “tough on crime” type of bills have not reduced crime rates, instead they pack prisons and disproportionately impact people of color.

A group of protesters are organizing a gathering in front of the police department, continuing to call for a change of leadership within the KCPD. Several advocacy groups have called for Police Chief Rick Smith to resign and at this time there are no plans for that.

The meeting is happening at 9:30 a.m. You can call in to join or watch from the city’s website. There will be a public comment period. You can email bopc@kcpd.org to submit questions.

