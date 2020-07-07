The Hartford extends auto insurance rebates as traffic slows

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (Hartford Business Journal ) — Property-casualty insurer The Hartford Financial Services Group says it’s extending a rebate program aimed at providing relief for its auto insurance customers.

The Hartford on Tuesday announced it extended its COVID-19 Personal Auto Payback Plan through June as the coronavirus outbreak has led to fewer cars on the road.

The plan originally provided customers a 15% credit on their April and May personal auto insurance premiums.

The financial services company said extending the plan through June 30 means it will distribute approximately $80 million to its customers.

Customers are not required to make any action as the credit will occur automatically, officials say.

All personal auto insurance customers with policies in place as of June 1 will be eligible.

The Hartford added it will continue working with state insurance regulators to make additional credits available in a timely manner.

“Although parts of the country are reopening, many of our personal auto customers are still spending much less time on the road than they did before the pandemic began,” said Doug Elliot, president of The Hartford.

“We believe our customers should benefit from the overall decrease in miles driven and accidents,” Elliot continued.

