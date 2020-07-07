Several stolen luxury cars recovered at the port of Savannah

National-World

SAVANNAH, GA (WGCL ) — U.S. Customs officials announced several stolen luxury cars have been recovered at the Port of Savannah.

According to officials at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), since early 2020, at least 40 stolen vehicles valued over $1 million have been recovered at the port.

The stolen vehicles were discovered by CBP officials after officers inspected outbound shipping containers that were headed to countries such as Ghana, Iraq, Libya and Jordan.

Some of the vehicles were obtained from car dealerships using fraudulent identities and stolen credit cards, while others were taken via fraud from rental car companies, officials noted.

“Our officers and law enforcement partners have a major role in the battle against Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said Christopher Kennally, Savannah CBP Area Port Director. “Intercepting these stolen vehicles allows for the victim to recover a significant personal item and disrupts the flow of money to criminal enterprises both foreign and domestic.”

Highlights of recovered stolen cars:

• 40 stolen vehicles recovered valued at $1,469.918

• Recovered vehicles came from Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina and Georgia.

• May 22, a 2019 Rolls Royce Wraith destined for Iraq recovered

