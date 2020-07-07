Man wanted for burglary arrested after fleeing from police in Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lower Allen Township

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A man wanted for burglary and a felony charge for fleeing from police was arrested after running from officers at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Lower Allen Township.

Police said they were advised that he was armed and dangerous.

On Saturday at 1:16 p.m., police were told that a wanted subject was inside of the Capital City Mall.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they went into Dick’s Sporting Goods and saw Nickalas Rehrer. Police gave him verbal commands, but he started walking away, officers said.

Police say he ignored their commands to stop and get on the ground. Reher then picked up speed, turning down a shopping aisle.

Officers chased him down the aisle and tasered him, causing him to fall, police said.

Rehrer is charged with escaping from police and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.