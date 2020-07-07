Man arrested for dancing on, destroying Metro Police car during May riot

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A man is facing charges for his alleged involvement during the riots in downtown Nashville back in May.

Metro Police say 20-year-old Parker Buckner was charged overnight with vandalism.

According to officials, Buckner was standing on the hood of a MNPD Marked Police car that was parked on the Gay Street connector.

Video surveillance shows Buckner dancing while on the hood and then using a stick-shaped object to smash out the driver door window of the police car.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

