KC Chamber hosts virtual event on structural racism

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — As equity and inclusion are in the spotlight, the business community is coming together to discuss how to help ensure fair outcomes for all people.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual event on structural racism.

There is a stark difference between median net worth of Black households in Kansas City.

Locally, Black median net worth is a little more than $17,000, that’s compared to the white median net worth of more than $171,000. Nationwide looking at median income, Black households are at $51,000 compared to white households at $84,000.

The large disparity left people in disbelief, and that’s just one data point outlined in the 2019 State of Black Kansas City.

But, some say disparities like this continue because of structural racism, a system in which public policies and practices lead to discriminatory outcomes and negatively impacts people of color.

In a listening session, the Chamber of Commerce will discuss the history of structural racism, nationally and in greater Kansas City.

“That is based to a certain extent on historic discrimination. So to understand how to move toward income equality as well as wealth building within those communities, the business community absolutely must be a part of the discussion and those solutions,” said Dianne Cleaver, CEO of the Urban Neighborhood Initiative.

The event will feature a panel of experts to help community learn more deeply about the inequities and lack of access and opportunities many face in the region.

This is a free event happening at 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can register online. Click here for more information.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.