Gun battle in Mobile neighborhood leaves residents on edge

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — A normally quiet Mobile neighborhood on edge after a shoot-out on their street. It happened Sunday night around 6:30 on Byronell Drive South off Azalea Road.

“I can’t believe this is happening… is what I was thinking,” said an eyewitness.

“My husband and I were working in our backyard. We heard what we thought were fireworks, but it was actually gunfire towards the end of the street. Initially it was at least 6 or 7 shots fired.”

The eyewitness, who does not want to be identified, says by the time she made it to the front window — they were at it again firing an additional 10 rounds — one suspect armed with two guns.

“He had two — one in each hand,” said the eyewitness.

According to the eyewitness, two suspects in a newer model dark silver Nissan Rogue — exchanging gunfire with a person driving what appears to be a small black sedan.

Multiple neighbors called 9-1-1.

“My poor neighbor — she actually saw everything from her kitchen window. When they were firing towards her house — she thought they were shooting at her. She automatically hit the floor. And her friend who she was talking to on the phone — called 911. And so that was one, she called and we called. And a couple of other neighbors ended up calling,” said eyewitness.

By the time Mobile Police arrived — the suspects were long gone. And while they had plenty of eyewitness accounts — officers could also watch it play out for themselves — the entire gun battle was caught on surveillance cameras at the entrance of the subdivision.

“Most definitely worth the investment. I’m so glad our homeowner’s association decided to get these security cameras. We never expected it would be used for this,” said eyewitness. “I hope they are caught and prosecuted. I just don’t want to see someone hurt or killed. Normally we have kids out playing… fortunately no one was outside because an innocent bystander could have easiy been killed.”

FOX 10 News is working to get a copy of the surveillance video.

We are told by a witness who saw the surveillance video — the Nissan Rogue was hit with several bullets and appeared to have an out of state tag.

Anyone with information should call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.

