Gov. Kemp declares ‘State of Emergency,’ deploys 1,000 troops to Georgia

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL ) — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency order unrest grows across the state, and numerous Fourth of July shootings left people wounded and at least five dead.

The executive order signed July 6th allows for as many as 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops to be deployed across the state to maintain peace and prevent damage to property.

“Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead,” said Governor Kemp. “This lawlessness must be stopped and order restored in our capital city. I have declared a State of Emergency and called up the Georgia Guard because the safety of our citizens comes first. This measure will allow troops to protect state property and dispatch state law enforcement officers to patrol our streets. Enough with the tough talk. We must protect the lives and livelihoods of all Georgians.”

Troops will provide support at the Georgia State Capitol, Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters, and Governor’s Mansion.

Local law enforcement will also increase roadway patrols throughout Atlanta.

