Two people were hurt by a car as a Black Lives Matter demonstration was ending in Indiana

National-World

Two people were injured after a car sped forward as a Black Lives Matter protest in Bloomington, Indiana, was ending Monday evening, police said.

Witnesses reported to police that the incident started because an electric scooter had been left in the road. A red Toyota drove up to the scooter, and the male passenger got out and threw the scooter aside, according to a news release Tuesday from the Bloomington Police Department.

A 29-year-old woman stood in front of the car with her hands on the hood, but the car started to accelerate, causing the woman to go up onto the hood, police said. A man grabbed the car and clung to the driver’s side as it sped off, police said.

In a short video posted on Twitter, a red vehicle can be seen speeding down a road with at least two people on it — one holding onto the driver’s side and another person on the hood.

Rodney Root, who captured video of the incident, said in an interview with CNN, “This was right after the Black Lives Matter protest had broken up. There was a man attempting to hold traffic with an electric scooter and the passenger of the car got out, slammed the scooter to the ground and got back in. … A lady ran up to confront the car and the car struck her and sped off at full speed. I was so shocked I started chasing and stopped the video.”

The two people stayed on the car until it quickly made a right turn, causing both of them to fall off, police said.

The 35-year-old man who had held onto the side suffered abrasions to his arms when he fell off, police said. The woman was knocked unconscious and suffered a laceration to her head, and was taken to a hospital, police said.

During a livestream, CNN affiliate WRTV showed a woman being loaded into an ambulance.

The Bloomington mayor’s office told CNN “the investigation is ongoing and we don’t have enough information to make a statement yet.”

WRTV spoke to Geoff Stewart, the man who was holding onto the side of the car.

“A woman driving the vehicle came up to the stop and had started revving her engine toward us and we tried to stop her and let her know that the crowd is clearing up just wait a second. But, she and her passenger both wanted to go right away — so, they started to push, they pushed into the woman that was with me and when she pushed again both of us went on the vehicle,” Stewart said in an interview with WRTV.

Stewart continued, “I was just trying to block her vision so she would slow down. So I tried to pull myself as far in her way to kind of obstruct her view. She drove through red lights and made her turn up here that threw both of us off the car.”

Police said they are still looking for the car and trying to determine the identities of the two people who were inside.