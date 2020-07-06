Trio facing slew of charges following crime-spree

National-World

McDowell County, NC (WLOS) — McDowell County authorities have arrested and charged three people they say went on a “mini crime spree” that allegedly included kidnapping, robbery and breaking and entering.

Authorities say on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at around 6:15 a.m., Destinee Na’Tia Campbell, 23, of Old Fort, 30, of Marion, got into an argument with an acquaintance that the individuals’ home on Lillies Drive in Marion. During the incident, Owenby allegedly busted a window out of the home and then fired two shots into the victim’s vehicle.

A few hours later, at approximately 9:15 a.m. Campbell and Owenby were joined by Justin Ray Messer, 25, of Marion, when the trio allegedly got behind a vehicle at a stop sign at the intersection of Zion Hill and Sugar Hill roads.

Authorities say the passengers, Campbell and Owenby, jumped from their vehicle, approached the victim’s car, attempted to open the doors, violently beat on the windows and made multiple threats. Messer, who was the driver, kept the victim’s vehicle blocked in until traffic moved, and the victim was able to drive away. The victim was able to take down the tag number and notified authorities.

At 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on the Interstate 40 westbound ramp off Sugar Hill Road in reference to a disturbance involving Campbell and Owenby. When deputies arrived on the scene, they attempted to take the pair into custody, at which time they resisted arrest, and Owenby shoved one of the deputies.

Destinee Na’Tia Campbell, Zachery Nathaniel Owenby and Justin Ray Messer were arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, attempted common law robbery and attempted breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

In addition, Owenby is also charged with resisting a public officer and assault on a government official or employee, damage to real property and damage to personal property.

Campbell is also charged with resisting a public officer.

