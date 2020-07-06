Dragon Con cancels 2020 convention amid coronavirus pandemic

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — For the first time in 34 years, Dragon Con, the internationally known science fiction, fantasy, and pop culture convention, will not be held, a decision made in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In its place, Dragon Con will hold a free live-streamed convention featuring classic panels and original programming for 2020. Details will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“After an exhaustive attempt to organize a much smaller, more focused, and socially distanced convention, it became apparent that we could not, in good faith, move forward with our 2020 event,” convention co-chair Rachel Reeves said. “We are heartbroken and did not make this decision lightly. Above all else, we want to thank our fans, our hotel partners, the ACVB, and the City of Atlanta for their support over these past few months.”

Dragon Con will return in 2021 with a five-day event from Thursday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 6. This year’s convention, scheduled for Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, was originally projected to attract some 90,000 people to downtown Atlanta.

Fans who already purchased memberships for the 2020 convention will be able to exchange them for a 2021 membership or seek a refund. Both options are available at dragoncon.org.

The Dragon Awards, a fan’s choice awards program to recognize the very best in science fiction and fantasy literature, comics, gaming, and filmed entertainment, will continue as planned.

