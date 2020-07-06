19 people were injured after a tree fell on a garage during a child’s birthday party

National-World

Nineteen people gathered for a child’s birthday were injured during a violent storm after a tree fell on a garage in Pasadena, Maryland.

“It literally sounded like a train coming down the tracks, and I looked out the front door and I could see a funnel,” Dawn Redloff, who lives nearby, told CNN affiliate WMAR.

The group had been sheltering after a violent storm passed through the area Sunday evening. Redloff said the storm knocked down trees and power lines, according to the affiliate.

Pasadena is about 15 miles from Baltimore.

When fire officials arrived at the scene, six people were still trapped.

Seventeen of the victims sent to hospitals were adults and two were children, fire officials said.

One patient was in critical but non life-threatening condition while five others were in serious condition, officials said. Officials did not identify the conditions of the children.