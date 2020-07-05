A family in Florida found a nearly 9-foot alligator with missing limbs on their doorstep

National-World

Yet another Florida alligator decided to give local residents a terrifying surprise to wake up to. This time, a family in Tampa opened their front door on June 30 to find a gator lounging comfortably — and totally refusing to move.

“We had an emergency alligator call this morning for this 8 foot 9 in gator,” Croc Encounters, a reptile rescue facility, said on Facebook.

“The residents said they found the alligator early this morning and despite their efforts to get him to move he refused to leave. He was not too happy to be evicted from his comfortable, shady spot as he smashed everything in sight upon exiting.”

Crowds of people gathered around the house to take a look at the alligator, who was removed by nuisance alligator trappers Karina Sura Paner and John Paner, who run Croc Encounters, “before someone got hurt.”

Residents in the neighborhood had done their best to protect oblivious delivery drivers from the unwelcome guest by plastering a warning sign that read “Delivery stop! Leave packages here! Alligator at front door!! (seriously).”

The massive critter was missing two limbs, which is most likely the result of getting in a fight with another alligator, according to the alligator trappers.

While the creature has been kicked off the family’s doorstep, he now has a home at the Croc Encounters facility.