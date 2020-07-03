Police: Suspect shoots into officer’s car after officer assists fleeing woman

National-World

Raytown, MO (KCTV) — Police in Raytown say a suspect is in custody after shooting into an officer’s personal car after the officer stopped to help a woman who was fleeing from the suspect.

According to the Raytown Police Department, the off-duty officer was on Raytown Road just after 6 a.m. Friday when he saw the woman fleeing from a black car that was stopped in the middle of the road just north of 59the Street.

The officer allowed the woman to get into his vehicle so he could take her to the police headquarters located a few blocks away, but as they began to pull away the driver of the black car got out of the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots at the officer’s car before fleeing the scene.

When the officer arrived at police headquarters with the woman, police saw that she had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The officer was not injured in the incident.

Just before 7 a.m., officers located the suspect in the shooting at an address in Kansas City, Missouri, and took him into custody.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

