Man uses pepper spray on woman, her granddaughter at Dollar General

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS ) — Haywood County authorities are looking for a suspect in a pepper spraying incident that happened Monday in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Dellwood Road.

Investigators said it started as a disagreement over masks. They said a man pepper sprayed a grandmother and her granddaughter, then drove off toward Clyde.

The sheriff’s office has released a surveillance picture of the suspect.

“We’re just requesting that anyone who may have information that could potentially identify this suspect in this assault to please come forward,” Chief Deputy Jeff Haynes said.

The suspect is a 50-to-60-year-old man with thinning gray hair.

Witnesses said he drove off in a white, newer model van with Virginia plates and possible front-end damage.

Call the Haywood County Sheriff’s office with any information at 828-356-2939.

